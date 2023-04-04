Organizers with the volunteer committee, Keep Chickasha Beautiful have organized a contest to raise awareness for Earth Day on April 22.
They are encouraging youth to submit a short video made from a smart phone and trophies & gift cards will be awarded for best videos.
Keep Chickasha Beautiful Youth Video Contest!
Rules:
1. Take an approximate 1 minute video regarding the importance of recycling. Be creative!
2. Email video, name, age and phone# to office@chickashaedc.com by April 11th, 2023.
3. Videos making the final selection will be posted on KCB's Facebook page 4/12-4/19. Community will be able to vote on their favorite video.
4. Winners will be announced on Earth Day April 22nd, 2023.
5. Winners will receive a trophy and gift card. There are 3 categories: 10 & under, 11-16, and 17-college.
6. Please no copyrighted music, video or graphics.
Please contact Cheryl Critchfield at the Chickasha EDC with any questions. (405) 224-0787
