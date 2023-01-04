Rock the New Year by saving lives with KATT and Oklahoma Blood Institute at the legendary 38th annual blood drive.
KATT Radio will host the 2023 blood drive events on Saturday, Jan. 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at eleven convenient locations statewide.
• OKC: Quail Springs Mall (upper level across from Academy of Hair Design)
• Midwest City: Reed Conference Center (5800 Will Rogers Rd.)
• Ada: Pontotoc County Agri-Plex (1710 N. Broadway)
• Ardmore: American Nations Bank - Operations Building (1725 N. Commerce)
• Chickasha: Grady County Fairgrounds (500 E. Choctaw Ave.)
• Enid: Stride Bank Center Ballroom (301 S. Independence St.)
• Pauls Valley: Tio’s Mexican Restaurant (1960 W. Grant Ave.)
• Seminole: Seminole Fire Station (900 N. Harvey Road)
• Shawnee: Shawnee Mall (4901 N. Kickapoo)
• Stillwater: Forman Harley-Davidson (3512 S. Boomer Rd.)
• Weatherford: Stafford Air & Space Museum (3000 Logan Rd.)
For those who can’t make the drives on Jan. 7, two early kickoff blood drive events will take place on Thursday, Jan. 5 in Midwest City at the Nick Harroz Community Center and in Norman at Riverwind Casino in the hotel conference rooms.
Donors who give at one of the blood drives listed above will receive a collectors’ edition KATT T-shirt.
In 1985, KATT Radio became the first media outlet in the state to partner with Our Blood Institute. Over more than three decades, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have rolled up their sleeves and saved more than 250,000 lives. Now, 38 years later, the KATT is still inspiring Oklahomans to help patients in local hospitals.
“Oklahoma Blood Institute is so appreciative and thankful for the KATT’s priceless community partnership,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “January is National Blood Donor Month, and a time when winter weather and illness can impact the blood supply. Right now, patients are counting on the KATT’s loyal listeners to ensure hospitals are stocked with lifesaving blood.”
For more information and to make an appointment, please call 877-340-8777 or visit OBI.org on the event page at obi.org/events/katt-blood-drives-2023/.
Our Blood Institute is the sixth-largest independent blood center in the U.S, providing more than 90 percent of Oklahoma’s blood supply to over 160 hospitals and medical facilities statewide. Anyone who is generally healthy and age *16 or older can typically give blood.
