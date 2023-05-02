After a three year hiatus due to the pandemic, Juneteenth is returning to Chickasha.
The two-day celebration will feature a bbq cook-off, a parade, family fun and more.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved a request from the Juneteenth Celebration Committee to hold the event on Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17 in Washita Valley Park.
The weekend will warm up with a Juneteenth Barbecue Cooking Contest beginning at 11 a.m. on June 16 in the park. The entry fee is $10. Follow the Chickasha Juneteenth Celebration Facebook page for more info.
There will be additional activities on Friday evening beginning at 7 p.m. The Chickasha community can enjoy a movie in the park, games and other family friendly activities until 10 p.m.
On Saturday morning, a parade route will line up at 10 a.m. at 1st St. and Dakota Ave. Spectators are invited to watch the parade as it travels south to Virginia Ave., east on Henderson St. and then north to Washita Vally Park. An opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. The celebration will continue until 6 p.m., according to city documents.
The Juneteenth Planning Committee said in a letter to the council, “The Juneteenth Celebration is observed to celebrate the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation which was signed on June 19, 1863 by Abraham Lincoln freeing all persons held as slaves; however in Texas they were not freed until 1865.”
According to the committee, the Chickasha Juneteenth Celebration is 100% funded by donations from businesses and citizens in Chickasha.
