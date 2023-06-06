After the Union Army captured New Orleans in 1862, slave owners in Confederate states migrated to Texas with more than 150,000 enslaved Black persons. For 3 years, even after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Black Americans in Texas remained in brutal bondage, immorally and illegally deprived of their freedom and basic dignity. On June 19, 1865 — over 2 years after President Lincoln declared all enslaved persons free — Major General Gordon Granger and Union Army troops marched to Galveston, Texas, to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation and free the last enslaved Black Americans in Texas.
Those who were freed from bondage celebrated their long-overdue emancipation on June 19, 1985. Today, our Nation commemorates Juneteenth: a chance to celebrate human freedom, reflect on the grievous and ongoing legacy of slavery, and rededicate ourselves to rooting out the systemic racism that continues to plague our society as we strive to deliver the full promise of America to every American.
Last year, A bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as our newest Federal holiday, so that all Americans can feel the power of this day, learn from our history, celebrate our progress, and recognize and engage in the work that continues. Great nations do not ignore their most painful moments — they face them. We grow stronger as a country when we honestly confront our past and learn from our mistakes.
Congressman Elijah Cummings, said, “Our children are the living messengers we send to a future we will never see.” Together as a Nation, let us continue our work together to build a country we are all proud to pass along to our children — one where the foundational promises and ideals of America ring true for every child and every family.”
While Juneteenth has immense meaning for the African American community, there is value for every person — regardless of race, culture, or background — to observe this holiday. A celebration of freedom for any group is a celebration of the ideals that we value as a nation.
Today, many Juneteenth celebrations include prayer and religious services, speeches, educational events, family gatherings and picnics, and festivals with music, food, and dancing. In some places, demonstrations and parades commemorate the day. These celebrations often include ways to honor aspects of African American culture.
When President Biden signed legislation last year that made Juneteenth (June 19) a federal holiday, it served as the historic acknowledgement of a day celebrated by Black Americans since the 1800s:
"NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth Day of Observance. I call upon the people of the United States to acknowledge and condemn the history of slavery in our Nation and recognize how the impact of America’s original sin remains. I call on every American to celebrate the emancipation of all Black Americans and commit together to eradicate systemic racism and inequality that can never be tolerated and must always be fought against."
IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this seventeenth day of June, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-two, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth."
On June 17, the Chickasha Juneteenth Celebration Association will host a Juneteenth Parade starting at 10 a.m. at 1st & Dakota moving to Washita Valley Park. The Opening Ceremony begins at 11 a.m. with festival events beginning at noon. The events consist of keynote speaker and live entertainment, games, food, door prizes, rides and fun.
