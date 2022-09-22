During Thursday’s Special Chickasha City Council Meeting, Council Members approved an employment contract with Keith Johnson, who they’ve hired as Chickasha’s City Manager.
“As a council, we are thrilled to have someone of Keith’s caliber, and with his experience, coming to lead in Chickasha,” said Mayor Chris Mosley, who is also serving as Interim City Manager.
Johnson is currently the County Administrator of Franklin County, Washington and has previously served as the director of the Idaho Department of Administration, Idaho State Controller, and Oklahoma State Comptroller. He has also worked in the private sector as director of state and local government for software company Oracle. Johnson is a Certified Public Accountant and an attorney.
Johnson’s employment with the City of Chickasha will start in November.
