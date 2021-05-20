Immersing herself in soccer, robotics, swim, archery, band, color guard and more, Jennifer Veach took a break this spring long enough to compete in a scholarship competition.
On Tuesday night, First National Bank President/CEO John Gorton presented her with the award at Chickasha High School’s annual awards event for graduating seniors. Veach competed in many high school activities and team sports. Her academic excellence placed her on the National Honor Society roll.
She served as president of Junior Optimists and vice president of Key Club. She also was a member of JOI and Green clubs. She volunteered for the Drover Difference Day, Festival of Light, Grady County Fairgrounds Rodeo, Salvation Army and Junior Social Worker’s Spaghetti Day.
“Jennifer is an excellent student with a bright future,” said Bank Manager Beverly White. “We are so proud to help make her career dreams a reality.”
Veach plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma.
