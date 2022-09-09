Jay’s Mini Stop will celebrate their 50th anniversary as a locally owned business next Saturday.
The Chickasha community is invited to visit the shop at 1027 E. Choctaw Ave. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for snow cones and anniversary sales.
J.W. “Jay” Smith and his late wife, Maribeth, bought the store in the early 1970s. For years, the couple and their young family lived in a mobile home behind the store. The family-owned business has attracted regular customers who start their morning with coffee at the mini stop. Each family member has played a role in keeping the store running.
Jay was recently interviewed by his 12-year-old granddaughter, Emory King, about his longterm ownership of the store. Please enjoy a transcript of their interview below:
Emory: Papa Jay, how old were you when you bought the store?
Jay: I was about thirty-one.
Emory: Did you have to take out a loan to buy the store?
Jay: No.
Emory: Who did you buy the store from?
Jay: Tom Love.
Emory: What does “full-service gas” mean?
Jay: A customer pulls up, and you go out and ask them how much they want, and then you would pump the gas for them while they stayed in the car.
Emory: Why did you go away from full-service?
Jay: To make more money.
Emory: Was there ever a moment when you thought the store was going to go under or be unsuccessful?
Jay: No, I always felt like it was going to work out. I made mistakes, but overall, I felt like it was always going to make it.
Emory: What did Grandy (Jay’s late wife, Maribeth) used to do at the store before she passed away?
Jay: She did the paperwork and kept the books. She did an accounting of everything we made.
Emory: What is the name of the employee that has worked for you the longest?
Jay: Christy Bridger has worked seventeen years for me.
Emory: What are a few of the best decisions you’ve ever made along the way in your business?
Jay: First off, changing the gravel driveway to blacktop. It made it easier for customers to get in and out. Second, obtaining farm diesel, because I sell a lot of it! Third, Jay’s Mini Stop stopped selling fuel under different corporate brands, including Citgo, Phillips 66, and Kerr-McGee.
Emory: What’s the best-selling candy bar?
Jay: Snickers probably.
Emory: What else do you sell the most of?
Jay: Deli food, and the best-selling drink is beer.
Emory: What made you decide you wanted to own a convenient store?
Jay: We were from Chickasha and then we moved to Oklahoma City. But then we bought land here and we wanted to get back close to the land we bought. At first, I worked at Tom Love’s store to make money, but then I bought it from him!
Emory: What special features do or did you used to have in your store?
Jay: We had a small arcade with Mrs. Pac-man and Galaga. We made pretty good money off of it!
