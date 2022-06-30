Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles as Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., arrives for a meeting in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 31, 2022. The first Black woman confirmed for the Supreme Court, Jackson, is officially becoming a justice. Jackson will be sworn as the court’s 116th justice at midday Thursday, June 30, just as the man she is replacing, Justice Stephen Breyer, retires.