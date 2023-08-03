Some long awaited road repairs are expected to be finished by tomorrow.
The City of Chickasha announced on Wednesday that the intersection at 14th and Missouri will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.
The roadway was badly damaged during spring storms in May. Heavy rains and an apparent failure in the existing storm sewer system resulted in the damage to the intersection. Repairs included removing and replacing the existing pavement, storm sewer pipes and structures, as previously reported.
