Pops and booms will sparkle across the Grady County area in early July and late June.
In Chickasha, fireworks will be preceded by a decorated ATV, motorcycle and bicycle parade on July 4. The parade will begin at 8 p.m at the Victory Family Church (corner of 9th St. and Grand Ave.) and travel to and through Shannon Springs Park. Shortly after, the fireworks display will begin.
The City of Tuttle’s Independence Day Fireworks Show will take place on July 3 at nightfall. The fireworks will be launched behind Tuttle High School. The community may view the show from Tuttle’s downtown area.
Blanchard’s Independence Day Celebration will take place between 6 and 10 p.m. on July 3 at 10th St. and US-62. There will be a kids' zone, food and live music by the Oklahoma City Symphonic Band. When it gets dark, there will be a fireworks show presented by Oklahoma Electric Cooperative.
Just outside Grady County, the Anadarko Chamber of Commerce will hold their Honor America Festival on June 30 in Randlett Park. Beginning at 5:30 p.m, there will be food trucks, live music, games, activities and vendors. Later in the evening, a fireworks show will light up the sky. The deadline for vendors is June 23. The vendor fee is $20, food truck fee is $40. For more information, email alicia.rwhite@anandarkochamber.org.
