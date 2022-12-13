Westbound I-44 (runs south) will be narrowed to one lane from S.W. 149th St. (mm 109) to Frontage Rd. exit (mm 108A), north of Newcastle, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday for routine surface repairs. Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.
I-44 narrows to one lane near Newcastle Wednesday
- Oklahoma Department of Transportation
