I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike has fully transitioned Thursday to PlatePay/cashless tolling between Lawton and Oklahoma City, including the main line and all on- and off-ramps. Drivers should be aware they no longer need to stop at a toll booth to utilize the turnpike.
PlatePay cameras will photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. Drivers without a PIKEPASS will receive a bill in the mail. PIKEPASS customers will not have changes to their transaction process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.