Westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike narrows to one lane at mm 27, approximately 3 miles south of SH-36 near Lawton, through early March for surface repairs. Motorists can expect minor travel delays and should be aware of workers and equipment in the area.
I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike narrows to one lane south of Lawton through early March
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
