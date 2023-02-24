Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
OTA

Westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike narrows to one lane at mm 27, approximately 3 miles south of SH-36 near Lawton, through early March for surface repairs. Motorists can expect minor travel delays and should be aware of workers and equipment in the area.

 

