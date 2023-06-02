Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
The following closures will take place from Wednesday to Monday for routine maintenance:

Northbound I-44/H.E. Bailey will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in Chickasha from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-44/H.E. Bailey will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in Chickasha from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-44/H.E. Bailey will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in Chickasha from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Northbound I-44/H.E. Bailey will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in Chickasha from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.

