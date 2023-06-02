The following closures will take place from Wednesday to Monday for routine maintenance:
Northbound I-44/H.E. Bailey will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in Chickasha from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
Southbound I-44/H.E. Bailey will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in Chickasha from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
Southbound I-44/H.E. Bailey will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in Chickasha from 7 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.
Northbound I-44/H.E. Bailey will be intermittently narrowed to one lane in Chickasha from 7 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.