The eastbound and westbound lanes of I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike are now open along the Norman Spur tolling plaza following the conversion to PlatePay. Motorists should be aware that the outside lanes of both east and westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike are narrowed for re-striping this week, weather permitting.
The mainline plaza lanes were closed in August 2022 so crews could remove old tolling equipment and install new PlatePay tolling equipment. All motorists can now drive through the toll plaza without stopping and will be billed through PIKEPASS or PlatePay.
The OTA is committed to creating a safer turnpike network by removing cash tolls and installing all-electronic tolling statewide by the end of 2024. PIKEPASS remains the most cost-effective way to travel Oklahoma turnpikes, providing customers the lowest toll rate, learn more at PIKEPASS.com
