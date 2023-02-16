Westbound I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike is narrowed to one lane at mile marker 57 north of Lawton for bridge repairs. Notice will be sent when the lane reopens.
I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike is narrowed to one lane north of Lawton for bridge repairs
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
