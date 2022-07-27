I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike completes transition to PlatePay/cashless tolling

As of Wednesday, I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike has fully transitioned to PlatePay/cashless tolling. The final leg of the conversion was completed at the Walters toll plaza Wednesday morning, meaning drivers can now travel along I-44/H.E. Bailey Turnpike from the Texas state line to Oklahoma City without having to stop to pay a toll.
The transition to PlatePay on the H.E. Bailey between Lawton and Oklahoma City was completed earlier this month after an inattentive driver crashed into the Newcastle toll plaza the morning of June 4. Thankfully there were no fatalities, but it highlighted the need to convert to PlatePay for the safety of the traveling public and for OTA tolling employees.
PlatePay helps create a free flow of traffic and a safer, more efficient means of travel without sudden speed changes to maneuver lanes and stop at a toll booth. PlatePay cameras will photograph a vehicle’s license plate, enabling the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to send the vehicle’s registered owner an invoice. Drivers without a PIKEPASS will receive a bill in the mail. PIKEPASS customers will not have changes to their transaction process.
Drivers should be aware the southbound on- and off-ramps at the Walters exit (mm 20) will be closed from 8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 9, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, to remove the tolling equipment. The northbound on- and off-ramps at the Walters exit will be closed from 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, to 4 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, to remove old equipment.
The H.E. Bailey Turnpike is the third Oklahoma toll road to transition to all-electronic tolling after the John Kilpatrick and Kickapoo turnpikes in Oklahoma City moved to PlatePay within the past year. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to transition the state’s remaining turnpikes to cashless tolling by the end of 2024.
PIKEPASS remains the most cost-effective way to travel Oklahoma turnpikes, providing customers the lowest toll rate. To open a PIKEPASS account, visit PIKEPASS.com or call 1-800-PIKEPASS. Learn more about PlatePay at PlatePay.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.