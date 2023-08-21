Eastbound I-44/H.E. Bailey is narrowed to one lane at US-277 (mm 80) south of Chickasha through Wednesday morning for surface repairs. Motorists are advised to use caution and watch for workers in the area.
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality from 10 AM to 10 PM CDT Wednesday. An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for...Wednesday, August 23...for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area due to expected high concentrations of ozone. An Air Quality Alert for Ozone also remains in effect for today. Persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity. The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus...carpooling...or avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours...and to avoid the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers... motorcycles...weed trimmers...and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor burning. For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings, telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at 405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109. For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 107 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Canadian, Grady, Tillman, Comanche and Cotton Counties. In Texas, Wichita, Archer and Clay Counties. * WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
