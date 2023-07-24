Grady Memorial Hospital (GMH) CEO Kean Spellman wants to bring obstetrics back to Grady County.
The space for the OB unit is currently available at GMH but it needs to be brought up to code. On Monday, Spellman asked the commissioners to consider assisting the hospital in beginning renovations.
The price tag for the project is $6.5 million, but this is not the amount GMH is requesting from the county.
The project may have grant potential. Maternal healthcare is a major unmet need in Oklahoma and state grants may be available, Spellman said. Moreover, he said there are members of the community interested in donating to the project. GMH may also initiate charity fundraisers for the renovations.
The OB unit will also generate funds on its own when its up and running. Spellman said the hospital can generate about $2 million per year with a OB unit on site.
In August 2015, GMH had to stop surgeries when the Federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services shut down the operating rooms due to high humidity levels.
“When the hospital had to shut down surgery, the biggest casualty was women’s healthcare. We had to, by force, stop our OB program because we didn’t have the ability to do an emergency c-section. That takes surgery. That was the biggest thing we haven’t gotten back.”
Not having an OB unit begins a cycle of loss for hospitals, Spellman said. Currently, Grady County residents are traveling to other hospitals for their OB needs which leads them to use that hospital’s pediatrics, he said.
Spellman said he knows OB-GYN doctors who are interested in coming to GMH.
Women in labor have been admitted to the ER for emergency deliveries. In some situations, this can be dangerous for mothers and babies who need specialized care. If something goes wrong, the hospital and county could face a lawsuit, Spellman said.
Kirk Painter, District 2 Grady County Commissioner said bringing an OB unit to GMH needs to be prioritized. He said that while pregnant women in northern Grady County are close to hospitals with OB, smaller towns in the south are not. This places a burden on low-income women.
The OB unit could also help other patients at the hospital by reducing medication costs. With the OB unit, GMH may be eligible for the 340B Program, which reduces the cost of outpatient drugs, Spellman said.
“These things generate revenue for our community and serve our community,” Spellman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.