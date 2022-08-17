Cases of Covid-19 are on the rise, however, deaths and hospitalizations are not.
Of the three people admitted at Grady Memorial Hospital with Covid-19, as of Monday, none were admitted due to the virus. These patients were admitted for other reasons and tested positive at the hospital, Kean Spellman, Grady Memorial Hospital CEO, said.
While the BA.5 variant is spreading, fewer people are becoming very ill or dying. It is hard to determine how many people are infected due to the availability of at-home testing. Moreover, it is unknown how many people who test positive are following quarantine protocols. It’s possible that Pfizer will release a vaccine for Covid BA.5 in November, Spellman said.
However, during the pandemic, there has been a loss of credibility for healthcare experts such as the CDC, NIH or Anthony Fauci. People are more resistant to vaccines and boosters, even flu shots. This may be especially true in Oklahoma, he said.
“This makes it harder for physicians,” Spellman said, “Through no fault of their own.”
According to the CDC, Grady County’s Community Level is currently “medium.” Those who are at high risk for severe illness may talk to their healthcare provider about precautions to take, such as masking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.