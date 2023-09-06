It’s time to break out the purple and gold, the Chickasha Homecoming Parade is coming up Oct. 6.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved the Chickasha High School Student Council’s request to conduct the annual event.
Floats will begin lining up at 3:30 p.m. and the parade will officially start at 4 p.m. The parade route will snake around from 3rd St. and Colorado Ave., down 1st. St. and Chickasha Ave and then to Chickasha Ave. and 12th St., according to city documents.
The Chickasha City Council also approved the student council’s request for a police escort and barricades at designated areas during the parade.
