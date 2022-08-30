The Oklahoma African American Educators Hall of Fame, Inc, (OAAE) announces the posthumous induction of Chickasha educator, Malcolm Hilburn as a member of the 2022 class of OAAE Hall of Fame Inductees.
The Induction ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Oklahoma History Center, 800 Nazih Zuhdi Dr., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Visit website oaaehof.org for ticket information and/or download invitation or call Shirley Nero at 918-698-6037
Mr. Malcolm Hilburn was born May 29, 1922 in Kilgore Texas. His parents were Carlye and Cornilla Hilburn. Mack, as he was fondly known was proud that he grew up in what he called the piney woods of east Texas. He the second of six children and the oldest son. Malcolm's early years were spent in rural areas around Kilgore where his grandparents owned property. His family eventually moved to town in nearby Tyler where he continued his education.
Mr. Hilburn graduated from High School: Emmitt Scott High School in Tyler, Texas. After graduating from Emmitt Scott High School Mack enlisted in the United States Army serving in the Pacific during WWII. After leaving the military my Mr. Hilburn first went to trade school and became a licensed barber. He attended and graduated from Langston University with a degree in Industrial Arts while raising a young family with two children under the age six years. Mr. Hilburn was a man who was motivated to balance raising a family, earning a degree, and commuting to Oklahoma City to work the night shift at Tinker Field to earn a living. And, pledged Omega Psi Phi during his time at Langston. He later received his Master of Education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, Weatherford, Oklahoma.
Mr. Hilburn started his career as an Industrial Arts, Science, and Math teacher in all Black Carver School in Hominy where one of his mentors, Harold Hudson, was principal. After spending two years in Hominy, he was hired by Chickasha's Lincoln School in 1956 as an Industrial Arts, Science, and Math teacher, and served as a basketball coach. After the Chickasha Public Schools fully integrated in the mid-1960s, Malcolm started as a classroom teacher and coach. Mack became the first African American administrator as Vice-Principal at the Junior High. He later became Principal and served in that capacity for 14 years until his retirement in 1988. Malcolm was known as a wise and effective administrator who provided structure, discipline, leadership and encouragement to faculty, staff, and students. His zeal for education was only matched by his personal interest in equipping and encouraging every person (especially African American individuals) to accomplish their dreams and succeed in their goals.
As a dedicated educator, Mr. Malcolm Hilburn's professional life as an Oklahoma public school educator in times of both racial and educational limitations was monumental. He, along with other African American educators created positive climates of academic excellence despite meager resources and funding. He had a spirit of always trying to help others and served with an attitude of "Where there was no way, he would create one. Moreover, as administrator, Mack made it a priority to develop his staff into effective teachers. He believed in accountability but was a willing and effective mentor to teachers and emerging leaders. He tried to counter the pressures that teachers faced by providing structure, being supportive and offering strategies to become more effective teachers and leaders.
Unfortunately, at the start of his career, he and his colleagues worked in schools that because of discriminatory practices did not receive their fair share of resources. But according to Malcolm, they did not allow themselves to become victims of their environment. They viewed themselves as professionals who were prepared to use their understanding of how to teach and reach African American children consistent with their training and their understanding of the African American community. He and his colleagues understood they were preparing their students to be able to compete on a bigger stage.
Mr. Hilburn was active within his church. He was a Sunday school teacher, trustee, and steward at Miles CME Church. Mr. Hilburn, along with his brother-in-law- Adolph Brown were instrumental in preserving the legacy of Miles-Brown CME Church. He gave of his time, talent, and resources in maintaining the church's religious and social mission. In addition to his church involvement, he was a member of numerous civic and social organizations and served as a Little League Coach and Official.
Mr. Hilburn, while convalescing from injuries sustained in the Armed Service was transferred to Borden General Hospital in Chickasha where met, and later married Eddie B. Brown. From this marriage they had two children, Maxine, and Julius. Gail Gallimore and Tommy Gallimore were his children from his marriage to Malyne Lee Gallimore . Mr. Hilburn was proceeded in death by wife, Eddie B. who passed away in 1970. He is survived by his children, Julius Hilburn, Tommy Gallimore and Gail (Gallimore) Arnett.
Mr. Malcolm Hilburn, a 2022 inductee into the OAAEHF will be remembered for living a purposeful and impactful life of service, while treating people with kindness and fairness.
