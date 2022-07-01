Heidi Helping the Homeless invites children and teens to volunteer for the organization this summer.
Founder, Heidi Harrison, said children are welcome to run lemonade stands and older children and teens may help cook burgers. A local teen recently cooked burgers and beans for visitors.
Harrison said she hopes the program will teach kids to be more caring and aware of others’ needs.
“To love Chickasha, we need to love those in need too,” she said.
Heidi Helping the Homeless is an outreach program that helps those who are homeless and others in need in the Chickasha community.
Heidi Helping the Homeless is located at 428 S. 3rd St. Those who want to volunteer may stop by or call the shop at 405-448-5016.
Heidi Helping the Homeless has a thrift shop and several amenities for the homeless and those in need, including: a shower, washer and dryer, food, help with computers, mailboxes and much more.
Learn more about Heidi Helping the Homeless at www.heidihelpingthehomeless.org
