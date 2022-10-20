Heidi Helping the Homeless (HHH) is embarking on a mission to help residents struggling with addiction.
A group of supporters marched from HHH headquarters to Chickasha City Hall on Tuesday. They waved signs letting the community know a Narcotics Anonymous support group will be coming to the area soon.
HHH plans to bring other addiction programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon, according to HHH founder Heidi Harrison. Meetings will take place on site and potentially at a local church as the program grows.
Harrison said former addicts may also be a valuable resource, as they can help support people currently engaging in their addiction.
In the meantime, HHH will conduct a meet and greet to learn more about Chickasha’s needs. Dates will be announced soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.