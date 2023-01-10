Heidi Helping the Homeless is initiating a point in time (PIT) count of Chickasha’s homeless issue on Jan. 26.
“This one-day count is only a snapshot and is not designed to be a complete analysis of the issues surrounding homelessness,” Heidi Harrison, founder of Heidi Helping the Homeless, said.
The findings of the report will provide information on the state of homeless in Chickasha and may help identify the scope of the problem and identify areas of improvement, Harrison said.
The PIT report will only include people without shelter and a count of people living outdoors. The information will be collected from people on the streets, those at Heidi Helping the Homeless’ day shelter, at meal sites and/or locations that are known camp sites.
Food, hygiene products, gloves and other resources will be provided to those in need during the PIT report collection period. PIT-trained volunteers will be conducting the survey, Harrison said.
The PIT report is required for all federally funded services. A report on the findings from the data collected during the PIT count will be released at a later date.
Heidi Helping the Homeless is located at 428 S. 3rd St. in Chickasha. The store front includes a thrift store where the homeless shop for free and others can get a discount on clothing, home goods, toys and more. Proceeds go towards helping the homeless in Chickasha. This location also has food, showers, laundry, computer access and more available to the homeless.
