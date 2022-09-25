The community is invited to give their old coats new life or get a free coat if they need one.
Heidi Helping the Homeless will hold their 3rd annual, three-day coat drive on October 20, 21 and 22.
Heidi Harrison, founder of Heidi Helping the Homeless, is seeking coats and hoodies of all sizes, men’s, women’s and children’s. Heidi Helping the Homeless can offer receipts for donated items, as they are a 501c3 organization.
Last year, the organization gave away 400 coats, jackets and hoodies thanks to donations from the community.
Harrison said churches gathered and donated a large amount of coats last year. Schools also contributed from unclaimed lost and found coats and hoodies.
Coats, jackets and hoodies may be donated to Heidi Helping the Homeless during store hours only: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
Harrison asks donors not to leave donations outside of store hours. For other options, please contact Heidi Helping the Homeless at 405-448-5016.
Heidi Helping the Homeless is located at 428 S. 3rd St. in Chickasha.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.