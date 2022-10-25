Heavy Rain
Pixabay

Grady County received some much-needed rain on Monday. 

According to the Oklahoma Mesonet’s 24-hour rainfall map, Chickasha received 1.73 inches of rain and Minco received 2.15 inches of rain between 6:30 a.m. Monday and 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. 

There is more rain on the way according to the National Weather Service (NWS). 

Currently, the forecast in Chickasha shows a 70% chance of rain on Thursday night and a 50% chance of rain on Friday. 

Temperatures highs are mostly forecast in the 60s through Monday, according to NWS

