As Oct. 31 creeps closer, Halloween-themed activities are haunting the Grady County area. Grab a costume, some candy and maybe a scare or two at the following events:
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will hold Neewollah from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31. Trick or treaters may collect candy on Chickasha Ave. between 4th and 8th St.
The Dead of Night Haunted Trail is open from 7 to 11 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 22 as well as Oct. 28 and 29 at 3740 on OK-92 in Chickasha. Prices are $15 per adult and $10 for children, military and first responders.
On Oct. 22, the Chickasha Golf and Country Club will have a Treat Trail from 6 to 10 p.m. at 2000 S. 16th St. A “Haunted Golf Cart Ride” will take place between 8 and 12 p.m. The cost is $10 for children 9-years-old and under and $15 for people 10-years-old and up. A meal is included in the cost of the ride ticket.
Art Wrecker Studios will present a Haunted Hotel from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 29 at 222 W. Chickasha Ave. Tickets are available online for $10 at usao.edu/hauntedhouse or $12 at the door.
Power House Pentecostal Church of God will hold a fall festival at 5 p.m. on Oct. 22 at 1028 N. 11th St. in Chickasha.
Calvary Baptist Church will hold their annual fall festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 at 1102 S. 13th St. Games, food, prizes and inflatables will be on site.
The Town of Amber will hold a Fall Festival from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the town park at 100 Chastain Ave. Activities include trunk or treat, a costume contest, carnival games, a petting zoo, face painting, food and drinks, a bake sale and gift basket raffle.
Just outside Grady County, the Caddo County Kids, Kites and Frights will take place all day on Oct. 22 at the Anadarko Municipal Airport. At 10 a.m., several activities will begin: giant kites fly, mechanical bull, obstacle courses, air brush tattoos and face painting, pumpkin patch, car show, buffalo petting zoo and Native American cultural exhibits. A full itinerary is posted on the City of Anadarko’s Facebook page.
- Alex High School will hold a fall carnival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. There will be bingo, prizes, games, photos, food and fun.
Blanchard Parks and Recreation will present “Pumpkinfest” from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31 on Blanchard Main St. Activities include trunk or treat, snow cones, music and a costume contest.
The Dibble Fire Department, Pam Keeble and Jennifer Mandrell will host a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Michigan Ave. Baptist Church in Chickasha will host a Halloween Costume Giveaway from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Free costumes are first come, first served.
Grady Memorial Hospital will host a drive-through Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. Costumes are encouraged. Trick or treaters are asked to bring their own bag or bucket for candy.
Tuttle’s Fourth Street Theatre’s Pumpkin Patch is open Oct. 15 – 31, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. most days at 101 SW 4th St. in Tuttle.
Dark Water Ranch in Ninnekah opened their pumpkin patch on most Saturdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 8. Guests must call to schedule a visit (405) 779-5388.
