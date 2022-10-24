The fire at H&B Machine and Manufacturing in Ninnekah lasted about four days, according to local fire officials.
Multiple fire departments and stations from around Grady County were dispatched to a large fire on Wednesday. Crews were on scene at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 19 until about noon on Saturday, Oct. 22. The building is a total loss, interim Grady County Fire Chief, Rodney Gregory said.
The location is south of US-81 and OK-19 in Ninnekah. This is less than a mile from the former Chickasha Manufacturing Building, where another hand sanitizer fire took place in August.
The case was turned over to OSBI, the Oklahoma Fire Marshal and other state agencies, Gregory said.
