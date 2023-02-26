Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CST MONDAY... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 6 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the first Wind Advisory, south winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. For the second Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 4 AM CST Monday. For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening. For the second Wind Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&