The Memorial Day Program at the Grady County Veterans Memorial located on the west side of Shannon Springs Park will be at 11 a.m. on May 29.
If the weather is not conducive, the ceremony will be held inside at the Chickasha Elks Lodge at 1818 West Country Club Road.
Zach Grayson will be the guest speaker. Grayson served in the US Army Reserves from 2001to 2014 attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant, serving two tours in Iraq. Zach is the Co-Owner of Two Vets Clothing, Interurban, Express Food Trucks and the Ward 4 Councilman and Chickasha Vice-Mayor.
Webster’s dictionary definition of memorial is “belonging to memory, something as a monument or a holiday, designed or established to preserve the memory of a person or event” Whereas, the definition of Memorial Day is “A United States holiday observed on the last Monday in May in honor of servicemen and women killed in war”. And to memorialize is “To commemorate, to present a memorial to”.
As Americans, we owe a great debt to these men and women for laying down their lives for us. So often we forget that it is only by them that we are able to live our lifestyles because they have fought to give us our rights. Many have given the ultimate sacrifice, by laying down their life for us. It is on this federal holiday that we stop and reflect on the bravery and courage that has been given so that we can live in a country with personal freedoms.
I have often heard this story but do not know who originally wrote it, but I feel a need to share it with you; “A Veteran is someone who, at one point in their life, wrote a blank check made payable to The United States of America for an amount of, Up To and Including My Life”.
Least we owe these wonderful soldiers who are family members, friends, co-workers, school classmates or someone you have never known a day of respect for their service to our country. Please stop and reflect on the true meaning of the day and to also reach out to a Veteran and give them the thanks that they so deserve.
The Chickasha Elks Lodge #2125 will be serving their traditional Ham, Cheese Potatoes, Green Beans and deserts after the Memorial Program at the Elks Lodge, 1818 West Country Club Road for all Veterans and their families.
