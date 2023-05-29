A small crowd took shelter at the Chickasha Elk’s Lodge to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day.
The ceremony is typically held at the Grady County Veteran’s Memorial in Shannon Springs Park. However, due to heavy rains on Monday morning, the event was moved indoors to the Elk’s Lodge.
Zachary Grayson was the guest speaker. Grayson is well known in the community as a business owner, Ward 4 Chickasha City Council Member, vice-mayor and veteran.
Grayson served in the U.S. Army between 2001 and 2014, attained the rank of staff sergeant and served two tours in Iraq, according to Sherri Lewis, Oklahoma Veterans Recognition Committee Founder and President.
“I would like to thank all the veterans who served before me. It’s your shoulders we stood on,” Grayson said.
He asked everyone to take a moment to honor veterans who sacrificed their lives.
“Memorial Day, for me, is a very special day like for most of us. It’s our chance to honor those who didn’t come home home and gave all in the service of this country and to preserve our freedoms.”
Grayson urged the community to reach out to their legislators at the state and federal level on behalf of veterans who are still fighting for their deserved disability benefits. Grayson said there are hundreds of thousands of backlogged cases that may take years to resolve.
“Remember those who didn’t come home and let’s do what we can for those that came home,” Grayson said.
There are 162 names on the Grady County Veterans Memorial in Shannon Springs Park marked with a star. The star indicates the veteran was killed in action.
To have a name added to the Grady County Veterans Memorial, applicants must be Grady County residents who were born, raised or lived in the county during their time of service. Applicants may contact the Chickasha Monument Company at 405-224-5003.
