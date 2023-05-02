A grant to improve the walkability of Shannon Springs Park is further along the trail.
On Monday night, the Chickasha City Council approved a motion to enter into an agreement with ODOT to construct a trail at 9th St. and Ron Terry Drive and create a loop around Shannon Springs. The total cost of the project is an estimated $1.8 million including the City of Chickasha’s portion of about $360,000.
The 80/20 match grant between the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the City of Chickasha will replace all existing trails in Shannon Springs Park, address erosion issues and potentially install more lighting around the pond.
Parks and Recreation Director, Spencer Winzenried, said the the Chickasha City Council may be looking at designs next month. While it’s too early to say for sure, the project could begin in 2024, he said.
As previously reported, the City of Chickasha applied for the grant in November 2022. City documents state erosion is an issue for the park’s trail system and sidewalks. Some elements of the park are around 25 years old.
The City of Chickasha’s application for a Transportation Alternative Program grant was approved by the ODOT Transportation Commission in early April. Out of 135 applications, 61 projects were approved, and 10 were in the Southwest Oklahoma Regional Transportation Planning Organization (SWODA) region.
According to SWODA, these alternative transportation grants provide federal funding for programs and projects defined as transportation alternatives including pedestrian and bicycle facilities, community improvement activities, safe routes to school projects and related activities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.