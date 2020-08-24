Grand Avenue Elementary announced Monday that one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.
The school said in an announcement on its Facebook page that the Grady County Health department notified it about the positive test and asked for any information to help with contract tracing to determine who had been in close contact with the student.
According to the school, the GCHD ended up requesting that the entire class quarantine for 14 days. The school also said that the GCHD would notify the necessary people about having to quarantine.
Chickasha started its in-person learning Aug. 20.
