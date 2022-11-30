The Grand Assembly of God will tell the story of Jesus Christ in an upcoming production called ‘The Greatest Show.’
The performance is based on “The Greatest Showman” but with a Christian/nativity theme.
The performance will take place at 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the Grand Assembly of God Church at 102 E. Almar Dr. in Chickasha.
Admission to the show is free, no RSVP is needed. All ages are welcome to the event. Nursery care is provided to infants and toddlers.
Following the show, a free, light meal will be available. Santa will also be on site for pictures.
Learn more at grandassembly.org/greatestshow.
