June 30 was a night for incumbents in Grady County, with many local seats retained according to unofficial election results.
Results become official on Friday, according to the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Jill Locke won 4,054 votes over Kari Porter, who got 2,503 votes. Locke will face Democratic nominee Frieda Willis in the November General Election.
Lisa Hannah, Grady County Court Clerk, won a landslide 4,923 votes against Damon Logue, who won 1,514 votes.
Grady County Commissioner Kirk Painter will retain his title as well with 1,138 votes, over Ron Reynolds, who ended the night with 719 votes.
David Sikes will also keep his seat on the Chickasha City Council with 1,671 votes, more than double his opponent, Dewey Mosshart, who won 822 votes.
