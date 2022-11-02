The community is invited to honor Grady County Veterans on Nov. 11.
The Oklahoma Veteran’s Recognition Committee is holding a Veteran’s Day Program at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Grady County Veteran’s Memorial in Shannon Springs Park.
The special guest speaker will be Ron Pearson, a Chickasha High School graduate and Navy veteran. Pearson joined the Navy after graduation in 1966 and served three tours in Vietnam, according to Sherri K. Lewis, founder of the Oklahoma Veteran’s Recognition Committee.
After the program, the committee invites veterans as well as their families and friends to dinner at the Chickasha Elks Lodge, located at 1818 W. Country Club Rd.
In the event of bad weather, the program will be held at the Chickasha Elks Lodge as well.
On Saturday, Nov. 12, the City of Blanchard will hold a Veteran’s Day Parade, beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Main St. in Blanchard. The parade lineup will begin at Legacy Bank.
