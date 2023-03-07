For remote workers and business offices, the county’s surplus may be their treasure.
An auction of surplus office furniture and equipment will take place at noon on June 8 at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
The auction will take place on site, with a live auctioneer.
The Grady County Commissioners first proposed the idea in February as a way to get rid a growing list of surplus items.
Between now and this summer, the commissioners will ask county offices to document the items they plan to surplus and enter into the auction. The funds from the auction will be given to the county departments that submitted items to the auction, District 2 Commissioner, Kirk Painter, said.
The space for the auction will open for drop-off on June 5 at the northwest expo center at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
The commissioners considered using an online auction service, however, District 1 Commissioner Zac Davis said this may not be cost effective.
“Some of that stuff won’t even sell for a dollar,” he said.
