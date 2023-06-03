MRAP
Jessica Lane / The Express-Star

The Grady County Sheriff’s Office brought some big wheels to the Wings & Wheels Air and Car Show at the Chickasha Municipal Airport on Saturday. This military-grade monster is called a MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protection) and has been used in tactical calls in Grady County, according to Captain Terry Alexander. The vehicle weights around 50,000 lbs and seats 10, including driver, with room or one to stand. These vehicles are often sold by the military for pennies on the dollar of their original cost, Alexander said. 

