Two bills that have moved through the Oklahoma House and Senate could put a school resource officer (SRO) in every public school.
Grady County Sheriff Gary Boggess spoke about the school safety pilot program at the Grady County Commissioners meeting on Monday.
Boggess said he was contacted by several county schools last week. They each wanted a Grady County Sheriff's Deputy to be their SRO. Boggess said he plans to hire about seven deputies. He told the commissioners he is currently looking for vehicles through state surplus and other vendors.
The school safety pilot program will reimburse schools for the cost of a resource officer or security upgrades. The program was born from two bills authored by Rep. Dick Lowe, R-Amber.
House Bill 2903 creates the three-year pilot program and House Bill 2904 funds the program, allotting about $96,000 to each Oklahoma public school district, according to a press release from the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
"Parents want their children to be safe at school and progress in their education," Lowe said. "These two bills represent a tremendous investment in school safety for school districts of all sizes."
Participating SROs will be required to complete active shooter emergency response training provided by CLEET, the release said. Moreover, the bill establishes a School Security Revolving Fund and allows the State Department of Education to distribute up to $50 million per year, the release said.
Both House Bill 2903 and 2904 passed the house and senate last week and are Gov. Kevin Stitt's signature.
