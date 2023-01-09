After about a decade as Grady County Sheriff, Jim Weir will retire at the end of the month.
Weir said he decided to retire early due to health concerns. About five months ago, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“I think I’m beating it but I’d rather just take my last few years without having the responsibility of being sheriff,” he said.
Weir is undergoing radiation treatment and awaiting the followup.
“I should have at least five years,” he said.
Weir looks forward to going on trips with his wife, Sharon, who has also worked at the Grady County Sheriff’s Office in accounting for the last ten years.
In addition to Arizona and all the national parks, Weir said he is most eager to visit the Redwoods in northern California.
He also looks forward to attending his grandkids’ games.
“I’ve got a lot of ballgames to go to,” he said.
As a retiree, Weir said he will spend more time tending to his large garden, where he grows tomatoes and watermelons.
“It always gets away from me before the end of the summer but now it won’t because I’ll have time to take care of it,” he said.
On the day Weir retires, his son Benjamin will take a big step in his career as well. Lt. Weir will be promoted to Captain with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
Sheriff Weir has had a long career in law enforcement. For the first seven years, he was a bomb technician while he served in the military. He then worked in police departments in Texas for a few years. Then he was transferred to a unit in Washington D.C. where he worked with police departments and the secret service.
Weir returned to Oklahoma and served on the Oklahoma Police Department for 25 years. Weir retired briefly for a year and a half and then joined the Grady County Sherif’s Department as a deputy in 2006. Weir was promoted to Undersheriff. Weir said there was some contention between himself and the sheriff at the time, which led to the end of Weir’s employment. In 2012, Weir ran for Grady County Sheriff and won. Weir won a second term in 2016.
Weir, who has a better relationship with his undersheriff, has recommended Gary Boggess to be his successor. Boggess has been Grady County Undersheriff for about a year, attended the sheriff’s academy and the deputies like him, Weir said.
The Grady County Commissioners accepted Weir’s resignation on Monday. As per protocol, the Grady County Sheriff position is open to qualified applicants until 4 p.m. on Jan. 27.
