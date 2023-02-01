There’s a new sheriff in town.
Grady County Sheriff Gary Boggess was sworn into office by Judge Kory Kirkland on Feb. 1.
The swearing in ceremony took place at the Grady County Courthouse. Members of the Grady County Sheriff Department, family, friends and county officials filled the room.
Boggess has served as the Undersheriff to former Grady County Sheriff Jim Weir, who retired on Jan. 31. Weir recommended Boggess for the position. The Grady County Commissioners approved the appointment prior to the swearing in ceremony.
Another ceremony for Sheriff Boggess and the Grady County Sheriff Deputies will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Bible Baptist Church in Chickasha.
