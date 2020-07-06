Gov. Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister awarded several school districts across Oklahoma with grants last week.
The Oklahoma State Department of Education announced that 150 school districts across the state received incentive grants that total $16 million. The selected schools can use the money to combat the impact of COVID-19.
Five of the 150 school districts to receive the grants reside in Grady County.
The OSDE awarded Minco the most money of any school district in Grady County, awarding the district $91,000. Amber-Pocasset and Friend each received $50,000 in grant money. Alex received $45,000, and Verden received $42,375 in grant money.
According to a press release from the OSDE, the money comes from two different funds that are each "components" of the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act.
According to the department, there are five categories describing how schools should spend the funds from the grants. That money should be used for "expanding connectivity for students, purchasing a content management system (CMS) or learning management system (LMS), providing mental health support for students, compensatory services to at-risk students and training in the science of reading for teachers of prekindergarten through fifth grade."
According to the press release, school districts can draw from the grants until June 30, 2021.
