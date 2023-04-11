Almost all of Grady County’s portion of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds have been allocated.
At the Grady County Commissioner’s meeting on Monday, board chairman Kirk Painter read a note from David Floyd and Lynn Driver, the county’s legal counsel for ARPA funds.
Last week, the commissioners approved several applications from county fire stations including the Pioneer, Farwell, Friend, Harold and Rush Springs Fire Stations. Award letters have been sent to be completed and signed.
At this point, the legal team are anticipating a revised application from the Naples Fire Station for $80,000 to add improvements to their station.
At this time, unless some awards come under budget, almost all the ARPA money has been awarded aside from $74.94.
The county will still have $123,000 in interest earned on ARPA money. These funds may be used as general fund but will not be awarded via the ARPA process and does not have to be reported to the U.S. Treasury, the letter from Floyd and Driver said.
