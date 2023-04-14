Grady County OHCE Receives $800 Grant
Spring Creek OHCE Member Tammy Watts received an $800 Grant Award from the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Family and Consumer Sciences (CE-FCS) Ambassadors.  This grant will be used for a “Kitchen Basics For Youth” class for 11-17 year old’s. The class is a part of OHCE’s State Project titled “to reduce childhood hunger”.  It will be taught at the OSU Extension Office in Chickasha every Wednesday and Friday from 2-3:30pm during the month of July.  Registration opens May 1st.  If interested you can call the Grady County Extension Office at 405-224-2216.

