County Officials sworn in
Jessica Lane / The Express-Star

Judge Kory Kirkland formally swore in four Grady County officials in Courtroom 1 at the Grady County Courthouse on Thursday morning. Left to right: David Richardson, Grady County Excise Board, Bari Firestone, Grady County Assessor, Gary Bray, Grady County Commissioner District 3, Zac Davis, Grady County Commissioner, District 1. Note: The commissioners and assessors were sworn in prior to the Grady County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday. 

