Additional room and security will be added to the Grady County Criminal Justice Authority East Detention Center.
On Monday, the Grady County Commissioners approved a $3 million incurrence of indebtedness which also continued the supplemental facilities lease between the county and the Grady County Criminal Justice Authority for the expansion of the East Detention Center.
Jim Gerlach, Jail Administrator said the jail will add 40 new beds, split evenly between lockdown beds and an additional dorm with 20 beds. Moreover a sally port will be added in order to transport inmates in a secured area.
He said the jail has been in need of lockdown beds. Moreover, the sally port will provide a safer environment in terms of security and during inclement weather.
