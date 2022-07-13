The Grady County Health Department and Ralph Beard, Chairman, Board of County Commissioners announce the appointment of Kristi Keller to the Grady County Board of Health. Her new term shall be effective immediately and will expire January 3, 2024.
“As a member of the Grady County Board of Health, Kristi will be actively involved in working with the Health Department to identify the public health problems of our county and lead community efforts to solve them”, said Daryn Kirkpatrick, Administrator of the Grady County Health Department.
Kristi also is a member of the Access Health Clinic Board 2021 to present; Ninnekah Safe and Healthy Schools committee from 2019 to 2022; OKC Memorial Marathon Medical Volunteer in April this year; Guest Speaker USAO government meeting – Covid in September 2021; Guest Speaker USAO Athletes-Covid in August 2021; Volunteer Athletic, USAO, Boy Scout physicals in 2010-Grady Memorial Hospital-Relay for Life; Susan G. Komen 60 mile walk $2,300.00 fundraiser Team Co-Captain 2010 through 2012.
The Grady County Board of Health is composed of five members. The other Board members for Grady County are: Chris Mosley, Ralph Beard, LaRonda McCarther, and Alton Rawlins.
