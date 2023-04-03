The Grady County Health Department will hold Pool Operator Training, also known as “pool school,” on April 25.
Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. and class will begin promptly at 9 a.m. The class will run until noon and will take place at the Best Western Plus at 430 S. Grand Ave, Chickasha. Attendees can expect to learn important information related to safe pool operations.
The event is open to anyone that is a resident of Grady County and will be instructed by Victoria Hovell.
As a Public Health Specialist for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Hovell specializes in public bathing establishments. She will share information regarding pool safety, as well as, tactics for proper maintenance.
"OAC 310:320-3-2 states that public bathing places shall be maintained under the supervision and direction of a properly trained operator,” said Hovell. "Pool School is being offered at no-cost and is one way to fulfill the requirement in rule to have a properly trained pool operator. This class will be held at the Best Western Plus and will provide pool operators with knowledge and skills related to pool operations. Anyone responsible for the maintenance and safety of a pool is welcome to attend this class."
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register for Pool School by contacting the Grady County Health Department at (405) 224-2022. Class participation is free for all attendees.
For those unable to attend the April Pool School, a list of pool operator trainings offered at other county health departments is available online at Oklahoma.gov. Search for Pool Operator Classes.
The Grady County Health Department team is dedicated to protecting and promoting community health by serving residents, organizations and businesses of Grady County. Learn more about Grady County Health Department services online at the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s website.
