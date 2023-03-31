The Grady County Fire Department and numerous stations have been fighting fires in the area on Friday afternoon.
A post on the Grady County Fire Department Facebook said local crews have been working fires at the Grady-Garvin County line, east of Rush Springs and assisting the Blanchard Fire Department in a grass fire.
The Bailey Fire is under control as of 3 p.m.
The National Weather Service reported a dangerous fire outbreak is underway across northern and central Oklahoma through 5 p.m. Motorists are advised to head warnings and to not drive into smoke.
NWS issued a red flag warning earlier today through 10 p.m.
Grady County Emergency Management is asking residents not to burn anything or throw smoking materials out the window, keep chains up while pulling trailers and use precaution while mowing since a spark can start a fire quickly.
The high winds are also making travel difficult for motorists. Gusts up to 49 mph are expected this afternoon. NWS reported driving may be especially difficult with cross-winds along I-35 and I-44.
